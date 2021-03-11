At Seechewal, Kapurthala man seeks ownership rights of 565-marla ancestral land

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

A Kapurthala resident, Saurabh, today visited Seechewal to air his grievance of the alleged “illegal” occupation of his 565-marla land on Kala Sanghian road in Kapurthala, here today.

Among the host of visitors who turned up at Seechewal village for the 34th death anniversary event of Sant Avtar Singh, also included a number of villagers who came to meet the CM for the redress of their grievances.

Saurabh had previously been to the CM’s office for the same but could meet his OSD today. He alleged that of his ancestral land (jointly owned by four parties), his share of 565-marla (roughly 3.5-acre land) had been encroached upon by another person who is unrelated to their family. The land is owned by Saurbah’s father Ravi Kuamr Puri.

He said though he had submitted complaints to the CM office, Kapurthala DC, Kapurthala Tehsil Department, Revenue Minister and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, but to no avail.

Tehsildar Pardeep Kumar, while talking to The Tribune, said: “It is a disputed land. There have been several court hearings on the issue. The said part of land was formally declared in the name of Saurabh’s family in 2018. They are the rightful owners. The owner sitting on the land is related to the family. We are working on the case and the issue will be addressed soon.”

Saurabh, however, said their family had no relation with the accused.