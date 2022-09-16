ATM not working for six months, protest staged

Our Correspondent

Haruana, September 15

People of the area protested in front of Punjab National Bank Bhunga today over a dysfunctional ATM which has been out of service since the last six months. The protesters alleged that owing to this they had to face a lot inconvenience and had to go 6-7 kilometers away to withdraw money. They demanded the Branch manager to restore the ATM at earliest.

In this regard, the Branch Manager, Tarun Raj, said to get the ATM operational he had written to the head office.