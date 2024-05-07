Attack by stray bull: Residents to meet civic body chief, DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Residents of Urban Estate Phase I have decided to approach MC Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner after an elderly got hit by the stray bull on April 27.

Suresh Malik, a resident of the society, said the victim’s hips have been fractured and severe wounds have been caused by the stray bull. “He is in the ICU ward. Last year, we had also taken up the matter with the Police Commissioner, but to no avail,” he added.

He said they had been raising the matter with Municipal Corporation officials since long, but, nobody paid heed. “We want suspension of those officials who did not react to our complaints and they did not do anything,” said Malik.

