Attack on pilgrims a cowardly act: Rajesh Palta

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 10

Condemning the attack, the Shiv Sena state unit has demanded that the eradication of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir must be the top priority for the newly formed NDA government at the Centre.

Shiv Sena senior state vice-presidents Inderjit Karwal and Rajesh Palta, state spokesperson Vipan Sharma, Trade Cell president Ashok Ahuja, city president Ankur Bedi, and senior leaders Vinod Gupta and Babbu Chopra termed the incident as another glaring example of terrorists’ cowardice, who ambushed and killed innocent travellers in a dense forest.

Karwal and Palta recalled that five years ago when Article 370, granting special status to Kashmir, was abrogated Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the nation that terrorism in the Valley would end with the move. However, it is regrettable that innocent Hindus and pro-India Kashmiri citizens are still being killed mercilessly.

