Audio of ‘money for surgery’ goes viral, doctor suspended

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 1

A surgeon posted at Civil Hospital, Dasuya, has been suspended after an audio clip of him purportedly demanding money from a woman for surgery went viral.

In the audio clip, Dr Ranjit Singh could be allegedly heard demanding Rs 3,000 from a patient’s relatives after the operation. Kamalpreet Kaur,

who recorded the audio clip, said that she had met Dr Ranjit to get her elder sister operated for gall bladder stones. The doctor reportedly said the Health Department did not provide complete equipment to perform the operation, so money had to be taken from the patient. She alleged that the doctor demanded Rs 3,000 from her.

Dasuya Civil Hospital ASMO Kulwinder Singh said: “After receiving the complaint, Dr Ranjit was transferred. A three-member committee has been formed, and action will be taken on the basis of its report.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government immediately swung into action when the matter of the viral audio came to its notice. On the instructions of the Health Minister, the said doctor has been suspended with immediate effect. According to the information given by the spokesperson of the Punjab Government in this regard, the said doctor had been suspended due to the allegation of dereliction of duty.