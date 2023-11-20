Aujla Memorial Literary Award for Chandigarh writer

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 19

Prof Mohan Singh Aujla Memorial Literary Award 2023 was presented to advocate Chaman Lal Sharma, famous author from Chandigarh, who has nine books to his credit. The award was handed over during the annual All India Mushaira organised by the District Writers’ Forum, Hoshiarpur, here today. Convener of the Forum, Raghubir Singh Terkiana handed over the award to Sharma in the presence of Aujla’s family members who came from Calgary, Canada, including his wife principal Gurdev Kaur Aujla, son Taranjit Singh Aujla and his spouse Navdeep Aujla.

The poets who presented their compositions at the mushaira in their respective languages included Akil Jiya Barambanki (UP), Prof Asrar Naseemi Bareilly (UP), Dr Liaquat Jafri (Jammu & Kashmir), Nafus Ambalvi (Haryana), Jagseer Zida (Bathinda), Dr Mohammad Rafi (Malerkotla), Prof Ajit Langeri (Mahilpur), Dr Janmeet Singh (Kaulpur), Dr Swami Antar Nirav (Jammu & Kashmir), Sukhwinder Amrit (Mohali), Amarjeet Kaur Amar (Bham), Zameer Ali Zameer (Malerkotla), Tarsem Noor (Ludhiana), Prof Amita Sagar (Nakodar), Ajaib Singh Hundal (Amritsar), Prof Hardayal Sagar (Nakodar), Narinder Pal Kang (Jalandhar), Colonel Ravinder Chaswal (Jammu) and Hardayal Hoshiarpuri etc. Raghubir Singh Terkiana played the role of stage secretary in his poetic style.

