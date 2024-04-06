Avoid fielding candidates with divisive agendas: Manch

Phagwara, April 5
The General Samaj Manch (GSM) urged political parties to not allot tickets to aspirants who could spread communal division and politics of hate. This was decided at a core committee meeting of the Manch held here last night. said they would oppose caste-based politics during campaigning for Lok Sabha poll.
