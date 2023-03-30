Award for polytechnic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has been awarded as the "Best Quality Polytechnic College". The award has been given at Mumbai. This shower of blessings in the form of award has been bestowed upon the Principal, Jagroop Singh, by an eminent celebrity of Bollywood Padmini Kohlapuri. Jagroop Singh discussed about various achievements of the college. He said that it was a great honour to remember that Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has been awarded as the best polytechnic college five times by the Government Research Institute, NITTTR, Chandigarh. The principal and students were also congratulated by the vice-president, DAV Managing Committee, Justice NK Sood, Secretaries Arvind Ghai and Ajay Goswami.

Tree plantation drive

The Green and Environment Audit Cell of PCM SD College for Women celebrated Navratri by holding a plantation drive. Saplings were planted at the college campus. Faculty members and students participated in this event enthusiastically. The purpose of this event was to create enthusiasm and awareness among the masses for increasing the green cover of our nation. Principal Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the faculty for organising the plantation drive.

Physics teachers bring laurels

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) teachers Dr Neetu Verma and Dr Surbhi Sharma, Post Graduate Department of Physics, have brought laurels to the institution by publishing a patent on the system and method for automatically operating a stagnate water ejector. They made KMV proud for bringing forth this unique and practical solution to the problem of water which often causes accidents and diseases that are spread by stagnant water on the roads during the rainy season. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi honoured both the teachers on the achievement. She averred that to resolve existing problems in the society, faculty of PG Department of Physics have developed an automatic sensor system which will work on three different modes depending on the level of stagnated water.

Inter-college coding competition

The Computer Science Engineering Department of School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised logic bytes, an inter-college coding competition, to encourage the students to showcase their logical thinking and coding capabilities. Students from LKCTC School of Engineering, School of Management and IT, Lyallpur Khalsa College and Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, ardently participated in the competition. The competition was coordinated by Rajni Bedi and Geetanjali, who organised the competition under the guidance of HoD CSE Pooja Dhand. The competition consisted of three rounds — screening, debugging and coding.

Seminar on biotechnology

A one-day seminar was organised by the PG Biotechnology Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College in collaboration with the Microbiologist Society of India. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, the theme of this seminar was "Stem cell technology and its role in society". The seminar was inaugurated by college Principal Jasreen Kaur, dean research and head biotechnology Dr Arun Dev Sharma, and MBSI coordinator Dr Inderjeet Kaur. The main speakers of the seminar were Simmi Singh, chairperson, Arjan Veer Foundation, New Delhi, and Jasleen Garcha. The first lecture of the seminar was given by Simmi Singh. She gave information about stem cell and explained its importance.