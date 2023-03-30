 Award for polytechnic : The Tribune India

Award for polytechnic

Award for polytechnic

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College officials with trophy.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has been awarded as the "Best Quality Polytechnic College". The award has been given at Mumbai. This shower of blessings in the form of award has been bestowed upon the Principal, Jagroop Singh, by an eminent celebrity of Bollywood Padmini Kohlapuri. Jagroop Singh discussed about various achievements of the college. He said that it was a great honour to remember that Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has been awarded as the best polytechnic college five times by the Government Research Institute, NITTTR, Chandigarh. The principal and students were also congratulated by the vice-president, DAV Managing Committee, Justice NK Sood, Secretaries Arvind Ghai and Ajay Goswami.

Tree plantation drive

The Green and Environment Audit Cell of PCM SD College for Women celebrated Navratri by holding a plantation drive. Saplings were planted at the college campus. Faculty members and students participated in this event enthusiastically. The purpose of this event was to create enthusiasm and awareness among the masses for increasing the green cover of our nation. Principal Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the faculty for organising the plantation drive.

Physics teachers bring laurels

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) teachers Dr Neetu Verma and Dr Surbhi Sharma, Post Graduate Department of Physics, have brought laurels to the institution by publishing a patent on the system and method for automatically operating a stagnate water ejector. They made KMV proud for bringing forth this unique and practical solution to the problem of water which often causes accidents and diseases that are spread by stagnant water on the roads during the rainy season. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi honoured both the teachers on the achievement. She averred that to resolve existing problems in the society, faculty of PG Department of Physics have developed an automatic sensor system which will work on three different modes depending on the level of stagnated water.

Inter-college coding competition

The Computer Science Engineering Department of School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, organised logic bytes, an inter-college coding competition, to encourage the students to showcase their logical thinking and coding capabilities. Students from LKCTC School of Engineering, School of Management and IT, Lyallpur Khalsa College and Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, ardently participated in the competition. The competition was coordinated by Rajni Bedi and Geetanjali, who organised the competition under the guidance of HoD CSE Pooja Dhand. The competition consisted of three rounds — screening, debugging and coding.

Seminar on biotechnology

A one-day seminar was organised by the PG Biotechnology Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College in collaboration with the Microbiologist Society of India. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, the theme of this seminar was "Stem cell technology and its role in society". The seminar was inaugurated by college Principal Jasreen Kaur, dean research and head biotechnology Dr Arun Dev Sharma, and MBSI coordinator Dr Inderjeet Kaur. The main speakers of the seminar were Simmi Singh, chairperson, Arjan Veer Foundation, New Delhi, and Jasleen Garcha. The first lecture of the seminar was given by Simmi Singh. She gave information about stem cell and explained its importance.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

3
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands