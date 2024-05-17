Award given to best NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

The 2 Punjab NCC Battalion felicitated the cadets who performed well in various categories. Battalion Commander Colonel Vinod Joshi said that Under Officer Lovepreet Singh and Sergeant Gudia Verma from Lyallpur Khalsa College; Cadet Shagun from DAVIET and Cadet Abhishek Kaushal from State Public School has been honoured by the battalion with a track suit and certificate.

Gudiya Verma has been awarded the certificate for her service in the social sector and the rest of the cadets for their outstanding performance at the Thal Sena Camp, New Delhi. Associate NCC officers of Lyallpur Khalsa College Lt Karanbir Singh and Lt Harbhajan Singh were also present with them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.