Award given to best NCC cadets

Jalandhar, May 16
The 2 Punjab NCC Battalion felicitated the cadets who performed well in various categories. Battalion Commander Colonel Vinod Joshi said that Under Officer Lovepreet Singh and Sergeant Gudia Verma from Lyallpur Khalsa College; Cadet Shagun from DAVIET and Cadet Abhishek Kaushal from State Public School has been honoured by the battalion with a track suit and certificate.
Gudiya Verma has been awarded the certificate for her service in the social sector and the rest of the cadets for their outstanding performance at the Thal Sena Camp, New Delhi. Associate NCC officers of Lyallpur Khalsa College Lt Karanbir Singh and Lt Harbhajan Singh were also present with them.
