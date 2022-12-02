 Awarness programmes mark World AIDS Day : The Tribune India

Awarness programmes mark World AIDS Day

Awarness programmes mark World AIDS Day

St Soldier students participate in an awareness programme in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photos



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

World AIDS Day was observed on the school and college campuses across the city on Thursday. An awareness programme was held wherein slogan writing and poster making contests were organised.

MGN College of Education

The Red Ribbon Club and the Science Club of MGN College of Education observed World AIDS Day today. On this occasion, Karishma — a student — discussed the causes of spread of HIV/AIDS and also suggested the preventive measures. Shivani, with her poem, gave a message to all to be sympathetic towards patients of HIV/AIDS. Some posters were also displayed in the college campus to recognise and address the inequalities which are holding back progress in ending the AIDS.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The NSS unit along with the Red Ribbon Club World from Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women observed on the occasion of the World AIDS Day. A slogan writing competition on HIV/AIDS awareness in the college premises. Dr. Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, addressed the students and explained in detail how being aware can help us fight the deadly disease. She also urged them to contribute through every way possible towards HIV and AIDS Awareness. She also appreciated the efforts of NSS and Red Ribbon Club for their joint endeavour.

St Soldier Group

An awareness programme was organised on the occasion of the World AIDS Day at the St Soldier Group of Institutions. The students got the face painted and gave messages of ‘Say No to AIDS’ on it. The students started the awareness campaign by getting face painted and wearing a red ribbon symbolising anti-AIDS around their neck. Students were also holding banners, posters making AIDS awareness, in which they gave information about the causes, symptoms, precautions, importance of life, treatment etc. Students with face paint depicted the AIDS monster that destroys life. Vice Chairperson of St. Soldier Group Sangeeta Chopra, appreciated the efforts of the students and said that the students have tried to spread awareness in a unique way.

