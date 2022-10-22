Away from Diwali limelight

The festival of lights is here! Markets are decked up with colourful diyas, lanterns, fancy lights and several other home decor items, and jam-packed with Diwali shoppers, who are thronging shops to buy different things.

Before earthern lamps and colourful clay items find their way to our homes, they go through the delicate hands of potters and artisans. A series of pictures capture the entire process.

Away from this festive buzz, there are people who silently go about their job to light up our homes.

At Kumhar Mandi near Sofi village in Jalandhar Cantonment, an extended family of potters, comprising about 100 persons, is extremely busy these days.

Everyone — from the 90-year-olds to the 25-year-olds and even schoolgoing children — is engaged in making clay dough, churning out designer diyas, drying them, painting them and taking them to the shopkeepers for sale.

Tribune reporter Aakanksha N Bhardwaj and photographer Malkiat Singh put the spotlight on these unsung heroes.