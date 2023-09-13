‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

In order to create awareness about health programmes and ensure accessibility of healthcare facilities for people, the administration, along with the Health and Family Welfare Department, will run a fortnight ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in the district from September 17 to October 2.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the campaign mainly comprised of three components – “Ayushman Apke Dwar”, “Ayushman Mela” and “Ayushman Sabha”. He said under “Ayushman Apke Dwar”, families eligible for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) would be registered. Health cards would be issued to these families under the scheme during the 15-day period. Ayushman Melas would also be organised at all health and wellness centres where all poor and middle-class people would be diagnosed and treated.

Under Ayushman Sabha, awareness activities about health, hygiene and nutrition would be organised at the village level on October 2.

Awareness activities regarding screening of non-communicable diseases (NCD), immunisation and TB would also be carried out in the district, Sarangal said. Besides, Swachhta Abhiyan would be ensured at all health institutions besides blood donation camps.