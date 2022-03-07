Back from Ukraine, students recall horrendous experience

Say only kids, Ukrainians and women were given priority to board trains at Kharkiv station, while they were pushed out

Back from Ukraine, students recall horrendous experience

Bhaveeshya with his family members at Jalandhar railway station

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 6

City-based students, who returned home from war-ravaged Ukraine on Saturday night, shared their nightmarish experience of waking up to sound of bombs, hiding in bunkers along with thousands of people and walking in sub-zero temperatures to make it to border checkpoints.

Shubham Sharma along with his mother at his residence.

7 more city students return home

  • Of the total 56 students stranded in Ukraine whose families had registered themselves with the district helpline here, 35 have returned home safely till today. While 12 had returned on Saturday, seven students — Rushali, Yatanjeet Kaur, Loveleen Kaur, Joshua James, Vinay Sheel and two others — had returned home on Sunday evening. Besides, only three students are now stuck in Ukraine while 18 others have reached the borders of European countries. DC Ghanshyam Thori said families are in touch with their wards. Of 18 students, eight are in Poland, three have reached Romania. While one is in Portugal, two each in Hungary, Albania and Germany. He said for those three students still stranded in Ukraine, the district administration was making concerted efforts to ensure their safe return to India. “We are constantly pursuing the matter with the Ministry of External affairs,” he added.
A sea of returnees trying to board train to Lviv at Kharkiv railway station.

The students said even though they were back, they feel traumatised as the sounds of bombing and firing continue to haunt them at the back of their minds. “The situation was beyond our imagination. We were first hiding in bunkers and when we realised the things were only getting worse, we ran to save our lives,” said Bhaveeshya Sandal, a resident of Bidhipur.

A final-year MBBS student in Kharkiv, one of the worst-hit towns by Russian attack, Bhaveeshya spent six days inside a bunker without any sleep or much food amidst the sound of bombarding, gunshots and emergency sirens. He said recalling those days still give him the chills as they were holed in bunkers like animals.

“There were 2,000 persons, including Ukrainians, Indian students and other foreign nationals, at my bunker, which was an underground metro station near Kharkiv Medical University. There was just one washroom and we used to stand in queues to wait for our turn,” he said.

Bhaveeshya further said it was after a day-long discussion with his friends on March 1, they gathered the guts to leave Kharkiv and they booked their tickets for Lviv. “As the situation was alarming, there was no transport available. We walked for nearly 5 km and then a local resident gave us a lift till railway station,” he said, adding there were thousands of people at the railway station and only kids, Ukrainians and women were given priority to board trains, while they were pushed out.

He said it was after much struggle and paying Rs 5,000 to the guards, he and his friends were allowed to board the train. “Despite having a ticket and paying Rs 5,000, we didn’t get a seat. We completed the 16-hour journey by standing near the door of my coach,” he added.

“The situation was no different at the Polish border. Their first preference to cross the border was being given to Ukrainians, so we had to wait for 10 to 12 hours. But once we exited Ukraine, things changed as Indian officials were present there,” he further said.

Like Bhaveeshya, six more students from Jalandhar who returned on Saturday rued step-motherly treatment given to them at Kharkiv railway station where they struggled to board a train as priority was Ukrainian nationals. They said in Lviv they received good treatment from locals who offered them food and even arranged transport to further travel to Poland and Hungary borders.

Shubham Sharma, a resident of Navjyoti Colony near Verka Milk plant, said he spent nearly four days in a bunker near his flat. He said they were running short of food and water and above that there was constant bombarding.

“We couldn’t wait for the situation to go out of our control, so we left for western borders on February 28. The journey till Lviv was a tough one as the train and station was jam-packed. I came through the Hungary border and the crowd there was better as compared to the Poland border,” added Shubham, a third-year student of VN Karazin Kharkiv National University.

Ashok Kumar, father of Ankush Kanwar, who has reached Delhi, said it was a scary experience for all students who were stranded in Ukraine. “They managed on their own and made it to the borders safely. But they are now stressed over their uncertain future which depends on the evolving situation in Ukraine,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

2
Sports

Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

3
Haryana

Change government at Centre in next polls, Meghalaya guv Satya Pal Malik urges farmers

4
Nation

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears

5
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

6
Entertainment

'Sidharth Shukla wanted to see me smile', Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gets candid on Shilpa Shetty's talk show

7
Sports India vs SL, Day 3

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in Mohali

8
Nation

PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue, launches Metro rail project in Pune

9
Nation

Despairing Indian students await rescue from Sumy, melting snow for water but clinging to hope

10
Nation

Mukul Arya, India's representative at Ramallah, passes away

Don't Miss

View All
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

Shane Warne’s room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police
Sports

Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child the other moves Twitter
Nation

Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears

Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty’s talk show; 'He wanted to see me smile’, says the Pollywood actress
Entertainment

'Sidharth Shukla wanted to see me smile', Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill gets candid on Shilpa Shetty's talk show

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Top Stories

PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins for last phase of UP Assembly polls; 613 candidates in fray on 54 seats

UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...

Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine

Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine

In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation

Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’

Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’

In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...

Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient

Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient

Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...

Cities

View All

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

BSF constable fires at colleagues, five killed

Ukraine returnees narrate destruction caused by war

Cops book 2 prisoners who claimed innocence

BBMB row: Centre encroaching upon rights of states, say farmers

All arrangements in place: Tarn Taran DC

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

No Covid death in Chandigarh for week

Fee concession order riles Chandigarh private schools

Suspect in eve-teasing case, his accomplices stab complainant at Mauli Jagran

A perfect gift for Virat Kohli on his 100th Test

Zirakpur: Medico back from war-torn Ukraine

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Now, parents worried about wards’ future

Now, parents worried about wards' future

Getting threat calls from gangster, claims Youth Congress leader

Channi to launch event on healthcare tomorrow

Ukraine crisis: Stuck in Pesochin, 1K finally make it to Romania

20-year-old nurse ends life

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Thieves target jewellery shop in Ludhiana, decamp with ornaments, cash

Ludhiana resident ends life in police lockup

UKRAINE CRISIS: 19 more students traced in Ukraine

LIT COLONY: EWS flats razed for construction of ‘illegal’ commercial complex in Ludhiana

Children back from war-torn country, parents a relieved lot

Schoolteachers lament delay in action by police

Schoolteachers lament delay in action by police

Road mishap victim succumbs to injuries, truck driver booked

Cops crack down on illegal mining

Basic routine vax drive begins in Patiala today