Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 3

Deputy Commissioner DC Komal Mittal honoured two Hoshiarpur players for bringing laurels to the district on Tuesday. Badminton player Tanvi Sharma (14) and kickboxing player Jogi were given a cheque for Rs 21,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, on behalf of the District Olympic Association. Both the players were also honoured with trophies. District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh, Tanvi’s mother Meena Sharma and Raghav Bansal from District Olympic Association were also present.

The DC said Tanvi created a record by winning gold medals in U-15 and U-17 events and silver medal in U-19 in Sub-Junior National Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. She also achieved top rank in U-15 and 17 categories, which is a matter of pride for the district. Tanvi said her goal is to win a Olympic gold for India.

The DC also congratulated Jogi of Committee Bazaar who won a bronze medal in the Asian Kickboxing Championship. Jogi had clinched gold medals consecutively in the National Kickboxing Championship from 2016 to 2019 and won gold in the Indian Open International Championship in 2020. “My aim is to win gold medal in kickboxing at international level,” he said.