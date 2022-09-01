Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 31

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge of Jalandhar today dismissed the bail applications of councillor Vicky Kalia, his son and father and several others, who have been accused of misusing grants sanctioned to welfare societies.

A complaint in this regard was lodged with the Deputy Commissioner’s office by former Jalandhar North BJP legislator KD Bhandari and another party leader, Kulwinder Singh Jolly, who alleged that lakhs of rupees were given to city-based welfare societies for setting up community halls, etc., which never came up.

The ADC, Development, had conducted an inquiry in the matter, and submitted a report to the Jalandhar DC. In his report, he found that lakhs of rupees were sanctioned to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Housing Society and Bhai Lalo Welfare Society for setting up community hall and centre, respectively, but in reality, it was never constructed, and if constructed, the money for the same was pooled in by residents.

Division Number 8 Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said the accused were presented before the court today, and the judge Rajnish Garg dismissed the bail applications of all accused, stating that since the investigation against the petitioners was incomplete, the benefit of bail could not be granted.

He said FIR had been lodged against six societies, while the inquiry against two societies had been completed, the investigation concerning others was still underway.