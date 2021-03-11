Baisakhi Mela at Kanjli Wetland begins today, ecologists sceptical

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Kapurthala, April 22

To provide a fillip to Kanjli Wetland, the district administration has decided to revive the 20-year-old practice of holding Baisakhi Mela at the wetland to revive tourism. The mela would be organised by the administration in association with Indian Red Cross Society at Kanjli Wetland on April 23.

Noble as the project sounds, the decision has come abruptly and amidst much scepticism. While migratory birds had started flocking to the wetland some years ago, the winter of 2021 did not see any significant winged visitors due to the Wetland being choked yet again. Water hyacinth is overgrown all across the wetland and tourism projects announced by the administration have traditonally concentrated on building new structures rather than conserving water and cleaning the area of water hyacinth.

Planned just a week ago, the mela will be held tomorrow amidst the wetland area overgrown with water hyacinth, very little of which has been cleaned for the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the mela would not only help to promote the ecosystem of the place as tourist destination but would also disseminate the message of environmental conservation among masses.

Reviewing preparations of the event at Wetland, Deputy Commissioner said filmmakers from all over world used to come here for shooting of songs nearly two decades ago and it was one of the major centres of tourism. Earlier, the spot was also famous as boating point. He said the administration would leave no stone unturned to redevelop this decades’ old world-famous wetland by holding Baisakhi Mela and roping in Indian Red Cross Society.

While the mela would have free without entry fee, as many as 50 stalls by different departments and self help organisations would be put up at a nearly 2 acre land adjoing the wetland site.

Cultural programmes by students of various schools and colleges including giddha, bhangra, street plays and items would be performed during the mela. Renowned singers Sufi Sisters and Dalwinder Dayalpuri would also perform at a concert with a stage being put up in the middle of the ground. Sarangal appealed to the people to make it huge successful event by thronging in large numbers. Additional Deputy Commissioners Aditya Uppal, Anupam Kaler, SDM Dr Jai Inder Singh among others were also present at a meeting addressed by the DC.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said, “Baisakhi has already passed, I don’t know what mela they are holding now. Water hyacinth is overgrown all over the wetland. Whatever work we had done will be reduced to naught. The Rs 5 crore spent by the administration on a building by Kanjli also clearly didn’t come handy to revive the wetland. Only the administration knows what more can be achieved by this mela. I have no information about this fair yet.”

Conservationist Bageshwar Singh said, “Its true the Baisakhi Mela is an old tradition at the wetland area. But the ecology is the area has changed recently and the wetland is currently very sensitive and needs revival. It would be good if the administration follows all requisite ecology norms and puts up concert in a manner that local ecology and birds and animals for whom the Wetland is a home, isn’t disturbed. Because if the Wetland is saved, tourism is more likely to get a fillip.”