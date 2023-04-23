Baisakhi mela kicks off at Kanjli wetland

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

The Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner (DC), Vishesh Sarangal, inaugurated the two-day ‘Basakhi Mela 2023’ on Saturday at Kanjli Wetland. The fair is being organised with the aim of promoting tourism and showcasing the culture and heritage of Kapurthala.

The DC said in view of the response received by the last fair, which was held after 22 years, this time the fair would be held for two days. He added that the fair would not only connect the new generation with culture, but would also make them aware of environmental protection.

In response to a question regarding the resumption of the Heritage Mela that was held till 2008, Sarangal said a proposal was being prepared in this regard.

Talking about the comprehensive planning going on for the beautification of Kanjli Wetland, Sarangal said the area had a great potential for tourism and Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would leave no stone unturned to tab its potential.

On the occasion, the DC also visited about 40 stalls set up by various self help groups to promote women’s employment and boost business.

These stalls included handmade clothes, bags, food items, organic fertilisers and jute bags.

During the fair, the art of pottery making, calligraphy and rangoli remained the centre of attraction for the people.

Folk singer Dalwinder Dayalpuri, started the cultural programme with song, ‘Punjab Mera Rahe Vasda’.