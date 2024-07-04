Bajwa asks Mann to debate with Angural

Jalandhar, July 3
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should call his former MLA and now BJP candidate from Jalandhar West Sheetal Angural for an open debate on the allegations of extortion that he has been levelling against AAP leaders in Jalandhar.
“Angural was one of the two frontmen from Jalandhar and a party insider. If he is saying that he has certain audios with which he can expose the prevailing corruption in the AAP on June 5, then Mann should have the courage to listen to those and respond to the allegations,” said Bajwa.
Bajwa also alleged that there are 250 shops of betting in Jalandhar, which had also become a den of drugs and gambling. He alleged that 60-65 per cent of the houses in the Assembly seat had become affected by drugs. He repeated that this could be the last election of Bhagwant Mann as the CM as his chair was at stake.
