 Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Congress leadership tries to cash in on sentiments of SC population

Punjab Congress launches the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign on Friday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hands, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led a ‘Save the Constitution’ march of the Congress workers and supporters through the city this evening.

Rinku clears the air

  • Even as there had been a strong buzz for the past few days that ex-Congress Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku could join another party as the candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, his presence with the Congress leadership at Ram Navami shobha yatra on Thursday and once again at ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign of the party cleared the air
  • Almost all camerapersons and videographers kept focus on him during the campaign to clarify that he was seemingly not going anywhere. Rinku dismissed the buzz as a mere rumour being spread against him

LOP, campaign panel chairman meet Phillaur representatives

  • As the Election Commission announced the dates for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-poll, the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and campaign committee chairman Rana Gurjeet Singh on Friday held a meeting with Phillaur assembly constituency’s zila parishad and block samiti members, councillors, sarpanches, panches and local Congress leaders. The leaders came together to discuss and plan their strategy to ensure a victory of Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the upcoming by-election with a landslide margin.
  • Addressing the elected representatives of Phillaur, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa discussed the importance of unity and urged them to work together to ensure that Phillaur comes out with its full might to support late MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the by poll.
  • Campaign Committee Chairman Rana Gurjeet Singh said every vote was important and efforts must be undertaken to reach every voter in the constituency.
  • Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary recalled the time she had spent in Phillaur working alongside Chaudhary Santokh Singh and urged the local leaders to come together and working towards securing maximum votes for the Congress party.
  • Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, former MLAs Gurbinder Singh Atwal and Angad Singh Saini, and other prominent leaders also spoke at the meeting and expressed their support for the candidate.
  • Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary thanked everyone for attending the meeting and urged them to work tirelessly to ensure a Congress victory in the upcoming elections. He said the party workers were ready to go all out on May 10 and pay their tributes to the departed leader, Chaudhary Santokh Singh.

The programme was a part of the programme of the state Congress to wage a struggle in the entire state against the alleged vindictive actions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The leaders marched from Company Bagh to Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk.

By holding the march on saving the Constitution and paying tributes to its architect and Dalit icon at the chowk, party leaders somehow also tried to cash in on the sentiments of the dominating SC population from the poll-bound Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Party candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, was a part of the campaign along with other leaders, including LoP Partap Bajwa, MLAs Vikramjit Chaudhary, Pargat Singh and Bawa Henry. DCC chief Rajinder Beri and ex-MLA Sushil Rinku were a part of the programme.

Warring said, “Our party had launched a fierce struggle against the anti-people policies of the Central government and the continuous attack on democracy. In this campaign, we are making the people aware of the wrong policies of the BJP government.”

Punjab Congress had planned to hold this march in four big cities of the state, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Ludhiana. A foot march at Amritsar was conducted on Thursday. A march will be taken out in Patiala on April 1 and in Ludhiana on April 3. Warring said media interactions would be held in all the constituencies of Punjab from April 1 to 8. He added, “Nukar meetings will be held in all the wards and villages of every constituency to make the people of Punjab aware of this attack on democracy across the country. All constituency in-charges, block presidents and Congress candidates will play their role in this campaign.”

