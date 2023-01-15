Balachaur SDM acts swiftly to rescue injured bull on highway

Tribune News Service

Balachaur, January 14

Balachaur SDM Vikramjeet Panthey set an example worth emulating by rescuing an injured bull from the stretch of the Jalandhar-Nawanshahr-Chandigarh National Highway falling in the Balachaur subdivision.

Due to the timely and swift action taken by the SDM, the seriously injured bull due to a road mishap was rescued by the teams of Municipal Council and Animal Husbandry Department of Balachaur. The teams provided the primary treatment on the spot and took the injured bull to the gaushala. The action has not only saved the injured bull suffering in the extreme cold, but has also helped in clearing the highway to prevent any major accident on the highway.

“A telephone call was also made to the officials concerned of the National Highway Authority of India or concessioner to take the immediate necessary action. But, the team reached late on the spot and did not take appropriate steps to execute rescue operation. Even, the staff was not in proper uniform and the log book was not found in the recovery van, when checked,” said the SDM.

As primarily, it was the responsibility of the team of the National Highway Authority of India to rescue the injured and ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic on the highway, the SDM, taking serious note of dereliction in duty, that too during the Road Safety Week, has written to the in charge, NHAI, Balachaur asking him to ensure timely availability of patrolling vehicle, recovery van and ambulance etc. for rescuing victims of road accidents.