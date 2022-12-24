Balwant hockey tournament back after 2 yrs

Jalandhar, December 23
After an impasse to two years, Sardar Balwant Singh Kapur Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held from January 15 to 22. The winners of the tournament are honoured with Mata Parkash Kaur Cup. The tournament was slated to be held this year, but was postponed owing to certain reasons.
The tournament and Mata Parkash Kaur Cup are symbolic of togetherness of a family. It is a story of six brothers — Gursaran Singh Kapur, Harbhajan Singh, Manjit Singh, Manmohan Singh Kapur, Tirath Singh, and Hardeep Singh who are keeping alive the memory of their parents for the last several years. Unfortunately, Manmohan Singh Kapur passed away a year ago.
