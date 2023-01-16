Balwant Singh hockey tourney begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 15

Government Senior Secondary School, Mohali, got off to a winning start in the opening match of the 16th Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament by defeating Divine Public School, Shahbad (Flicker Hockey Academy), 3-2 after a tight contest.

The tournament started today at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. Two matches were played on the first day of the tournament.

In the opening match of Pool C, Government Senior Secondary School, Mohali, defeated Divine Public School, Shahabad (Flicker Hockey Academy), by 3-2. In the first three quarters of the game, the Divine Public School team had a great game. Their captain Shoaib scored in the 5th minute of the game and Sunil Mann scored in the 50th minute to make the score 2-0. However, in the last 10 minutes of the game, the Mohali team turned the tide. Japneet Singh of Mohali scored two goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes of the game to level the score at 2-2. In the 57th minute of the game, Mohali’s Charanjit Singh scored a field goal to make the score 3-2.

In the second match, Dudial Khalsa School, Patiala, defeated Saraswati School, Sonipat, 3-2 in Pool A.