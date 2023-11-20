Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey meet: Ludhiana, Shahbad Markanda schools win opening ties, secure 3 points each

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

In the opening match of the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament for Mata Parkash Kaur Cup, Kisidih High School, Jamshedpur, defeated Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, (11-2) and Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, defeated Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, (2-0) to secure three points each in the league round. Prahlad Rajbhar of Kisidih School, Jamshedpur, hit the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Dr RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, inaugurated the tournament. In his address, he praised the Kapur family. Harbhajan Singh Kapur, chairman of the tournament committee, welcomed the chief guest, who also introduced the teams.

The inaugural match was played in Pool-D between Kisidih High School, Jamshedpur, and Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana. For Kisidih School, Ujwal Pal scored in the 5th and 15th minutes of the game, Prahlad Rajbhar in the 24th and 28th minutes and Atish Dodrai in the 12th minute of the game, while for Ludhiana, Karanjot Singh scored in the 30th minute of the game to make the score (1-5).

Jamshedpur was leading (5-1) at half time. In the 38th minute of the game, Jamshedpur’s Pradeep scored to take the score to 6-1. In the 59th minute, Ludhiana’s Lovepreet hit a goal to make the score 2-10, while in the last minute, Jamshedpur’s Pradeep scored to win the match (11-2). Prahlad Rajbhar of Kisidih School, Jamshedpur, was declared the best player of the match. He was awarded with a hockey stick.

In the Pool-A match, Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, secured three points by defeating Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, 2-0. Parveen opened the account by scoring a field goal in the 26th minute for Divine Public School. In the 50th minute of the game, Harmandeep Singh of Shahabad scored a field goal to make the score 2-0. Parveen of Divine Public School was declared the best player of the match and awarded with a hockey stick.

Today’s fixtures

Army Boys Sports Company, Bangalore, vs Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, - 10 am

Government Model School, Jalandhar, vs Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, - 11:45 am

Government School, Kurali, vs State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, - 1:30 pm

Sophia Convent School, Sonipat, vs Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, - 3 pm

