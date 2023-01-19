Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Army Boy Sports, Mohali govt school in quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 18

Army Boy Sports Company, Government Model School Mohali, Government School Chandigarh, have reached the quarter finals of the 16th All India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament. The last three league matches were played on the fourth day of the tournament at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. The quarter finals will begin on January 19. In the first quarter final, Government Model School, Jalandhar, will compete against Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, and the second quarter final will be between Army Boy Sports Company, Bangalore, and Kishtij School, Jamshedpur.

In the league matches played today in Pool B, Government Model School, Chandigarh, defeated Joseph Day Public School, Pune, by a huge margin of 13-1 in a one-sided contest. For the winning team, captain Surinder Singh scored three goals in the 16th, 18th and 30th minutes. While Sumit scored in the second minute of the game, Taranjot scored in the 19th minute. Raman scored in the 24th minute, 41st minute and 46th minute, Damandeep Singh in the 25th minute, 42nd minute, Paramveer in the 29th minute, Harpantpreet Singh in the 50th minute and Inderpal Singh in the 56th minute. While the only goal for Jamshedpur was scored by Naveen Prasad in the 10th minute of the game.

In the second match, Kishtij High School, Jamshedpur, and Government Model School, Mohali, tied 2-2 in Pool C and both entered the quarter finals. Japneet Singh opened the account by scoring in the fifth minute from Mohali. In the 22nd minute, Shivam Singh of Kishtij School equalised by scoring a goal. Mohd. Jeed of Kishtij School scored a goal in the 37th minute to make the score 2-1, while Japneet Singh of Mohali scored a goal in the 59th minute of the game to make the score 2-2.

In Pool D, Army Boy Sports Company defeated Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa School, Baba Bakala, by a margin of 2-1. Harshdeep Singh opened the account by scoring a goal in the 11th minute of the game for Baba Bakala. Army’s Dyaram scored a goal in the 15th minute of the game to make the score 1-1. Army’s Ankit Ekka scored in the 40th minute of the game to win the match by making the score 2-1.

On January 19, matches will be played between Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, Army Boy Sports Company and Kishtij High School, Jamshedpur.