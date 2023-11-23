Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 22

Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, defeated Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, (3-2) during the ongoing 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament here today. The Chandigarh school secured first place in Pool B with six points and qualified for the quarterfinals.

Today’s fixtures (quarterfinals) Government Model School, Jalandhar, vs Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow

Kishdih High School Jamshedpur vs State Sports Hostel, Lucknow

Last two matches of the league round were played at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. In the second match, State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, defeated Government School, Mohali, (3-2) to seal a berth in the quarterfinals.

After the league round, Government Model School, Jalandhar, stood first and Divine Public School, Shahbad Markanda, stood second in Pool A. Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, stood first and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, stood second in Pool B. Government School, Kurali, stood first and State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, stood second in Pool C, while Kishdih High School, Jamshedpur, stood first and Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, finished second in Pool D.

The first match was played in Pool B between Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, and Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. Chandigarh captain Surinder Singh scored a goal in the fourth minute of the game to make the score 1-0. Lucknow’s Ajit Yadav equalised the score in the 12th minute of the game. Sumit of Chandigarh scored a goal in the 30th minute of the game to take the tally 2-1. In the 44th minute of the third quarter of the game, Chandigarh’s Paramveer Singh made the score 3-1. In the 56th minute of the game, Mohammad Jaid Khan of Lucknow scored a goal to take the tally 3-2, but could not save the match. In Pool B, Government Model School, Chandigarh, won both matches in the league round. It bagged six points and stood first in the pool, while Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow, won one of the two league matches. It bagged three points and stood second in the pool.

The second match was played in Pool C between Government School, Mohali, and State Sports Hostel, Lucknow. In the 7th minute of the game, Lavnoor Singh of Mohali scored a field goal to take the score 1-0. Lucknow’s Siddhant Singh and Ketan Khushwaha scored in the 29th and 30th minutes of the game to give their team a 2-1 lead. In the 46th minute of the game, Mohali’s Japnit Singh scored a penalty stroke to make the score 2-2. In the 49th minute, Lucknow’s Fahad Khan scored a field goal to take the tally 3-2.

