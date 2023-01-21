Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh, Tarn Taran schools make it to all-India hockey semis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

Teams of Government Model School, Chandigarh, and Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran, entered the semi-finals of the 16th edition of All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament. Two quarterfinals were played today at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium. The semi-final matches will be played on January 21. In the first semi-final, Government Model School, Jalandhar, will compete against Kishtiz Public School, Jamshedpur, and in the second semi-final, Government Model School, Chandigarh, will compete against Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran.

In the first quarterfinal played today, Government Model School, Chandigarh, was given a tough fight by Dudial Khalsa School, Patiala, in the first half of the game. Patiala’s Krishna Mohan scored a goal in the fourth minute of the game to make the score 1-0. The score remained the same till half-time but in the third quarter, Chandigarh’s Raman scored in the 35th minute, captain Surinder Singh in the 37th and 39th minutes, Harpantpreet Singh in the 46th minute and Paramveer Singh in the 49th minute to make the score 5-1.

In the second quarter-final, Shaheed Udham Singh School, Tarn Taran, defeated Government Model School, Mohali, 2-1 in a neck and neck contest to enter the semi-finals. In the 21st minute of the game, Tarn Taran’s Swaraj Singh scored a field goal to make the score 1-0. Tarn Taran’s Ramit Saini scored in the 26th minute to make the score 2-0.

