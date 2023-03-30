Ban on carrying arms in district till May 15

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

District Magistrate Jaspreet Singh, while using powers under Section 144 of the Criminal Code 1973, to maintain peace and law and order in all Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar, has prohibited carrying of arms in the district.

The orders have been issued to all licensed arms holders in the district to deposit their arms and ammunition immediately at the nearby police stations or with arms dealers. In case of non-deposit of firearms on time, action will be taken against violators and their licences will be cancelled.

The order states that Army personnel, paramilitary forces, police personnel, bank security guards, security guards at factories, sportspersons (shooters who are members of the National Rifle Association and participating in an event), those who got Z-Plus security or those who have been exempted from depositing of arms by the court for personal security reasons are exempted from depositing arms.

These orders will remain in force till May 15.

‘Deposit arms immediately’

The orders have been issued to all licensed arms holders in the district to deposit their arms and ammunition immediately at the nearby police stations or with arms dealers. In case of non-deposit of firearms on time, action will be taken against violators and their licences will be cancelled.