Ban on carrying, displaying weapons

Jalandhar, June 11
The Police Commissionerate has ordered a ban on carrying and displaying weapons in public places, religious sites and at social events such as marriages and parties.
Utilising powers granted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 and Section 32 of the Arms Rules 2016, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma enforced the ban across the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate.
According to the order, people are strictly forbidden from carrying and displaying weapons at public places, religious places and in gatherings at marriage palaces, hotels and halls.
The order also prohibits creation and dissemination of songs, photographs and video clips that promote the use of weapons. Sharing such content on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, is banned.
These orders would remain in place until August 9.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: Jaishankar on Pak
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability
Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards