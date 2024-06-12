Ban on carrying, displaying weapons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

The Police Commissionerate has ordered a ban on carrying and displaying weapons in public places, religious sites and at social events such as marriages and parties.

Utilising powers granted under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973 and Section 32 of the Arms Rules 2016, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma enforced the ban across the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate.

According to the order, people are strictly forbidden from carrying and displaying weapons at public places, religious places and in gatherings at marriage palaces, hotels and halls.

The order also prohibits creation and dissemination of songs, photographs and video clips that promote the use of weapons. Sharing such content on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, is banned.

These orders would remain in place until August 9.

