Ban on sale, use of tobacco products

Phagwara, July 20
Kapurthala District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh has ordered a ban on the sale and use of tobacco products in the jurisdiction of the Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council as it was declared a holy city.
Using powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, the DC issued orders to ban the sale and use of all types of tobacco products. Sultanpur Lodhi was declared a holy city by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab. So, it is necessary to ban the sale and use of such products.
