Ban on use of drones, UAVs from November 4 to 6

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 4

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has banned the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within the limits of Kapurthala district from November 4 to 6.

These orders have been issued in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dera Beas on November 5.

He clarified this order will not apply to drones and UAVs used by the police, Army, CAPF, RPF to ensure security. The SSP, Kapurthala, has been asked to ensure the implementation of these orders.