Ban on use of drones, UAVs from November 4 to 6

Kapurthala, November 4
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has banned the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within the limits of Kapurthala district from November 4 to 6.
These orders have been issued in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dera Beas on November 5.
He clarified this order will not apply to drones and UAVs used by the police, Army, CAPF, RPF to ensure security. The SSP, Kapurthala, has been asked to ensure the implementation of these orders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...