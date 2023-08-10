Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, August 9
Shops and commercial establishments remained shut in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot and Nurmahal on Wednesday in view of a call for ‘Punjab bandh’ given by different Dalit and Christian organisations against the Manipur violence.
Several Christian and Dalit bodies held demonstrations at several places and staged dharnas.
In Phagwara, addressing a dharna, Pastor Sucha Ram, Anil Kumar and AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan demanded immediate imposition of President’s rule in Manipur. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the local tehsildar, Baljinder Singh.
Shops remained shut in many areas as protesters shouted slogans against the Central government for the violence in the North-eastern state. Ahead of the bandh call given by different Dalit and Christian organisations, police were deployed at many places in these cities. SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Singh Sandhu himself monitored the situation.
