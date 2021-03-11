Banga to be developed as 1st solar block of Punjab

Nawanshahr, April 27

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said Banga block in Nawanshahr would be developed as the first solar block of Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting with more than 60 sarpanches of villages falling in Banga block, the DC along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Amardeep Singh Bains and DDPO Davinder Sharma said directions had already been given to the officials in this regard under which solar streetlights, solar pumps and rooftop solar plants would be set up in the phases by involving the panchayats.

Detailing the sarpanches about the number of schemes run by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), the Deputy Commissioner asked them to take benefit of these schemes to tap the solar energy by installing rooftop solar plants, replacing normal streetlights with solar lights and solar pumps in their villages.

He said the officials of PEDA would guide and help the panchayats in this work so that these villages could be illuminated with solar energy in the near future by profiting from various subsidy schemes of the Punjab Government.

NPS Randhawa said solar energy was not only cost-effective, but would also help in saving money on electricity and diesel. He said this would usher in a new era of unprecedented development in the block and Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, would be taken up as a pilot village.

Further, he asked the heads of village panchayats to make their villages plastic free. Prominent among those present on the occasion included District Development and Panchayat Officer Davinder Sharma, BDPO Harbilas and managers from PEDA Surinder Singh and Chatarpal Singh.

#solar energy