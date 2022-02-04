Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 3

Like Sultanpur Lodhi and Nawanshahr where rebel Congress leaders are contesting as Independents, Banga too has a rebel Congress leader, Kamaljit Banga, standing as an Independent candidate.

The 50-year-old Zila Parishad member, who is also secretary of the SC cell of the PPCC, has stood against Congress candidate and former MLA Tirlochan S Soondh. Kamaljit was chairman of the Block Samiti from 2013 to 2018 on the Congress symbol. He is also the state president of the Guru Ravidass Mission and has been engaged in social activities and is a popular name in the town.

Kamaljit, who is an agriculturist by profession, said he had worked as a loyal soldier of the party and had sought ticket but the leaders ignored him. “My supporters are standing like a rock with me and they wanted me to contest. It is upon their insistence that I am in the fray,” he said.

Soondh, who is a Congress candidate this time, had also contested as an Independent in 2017 against party candidate Satnam Kainth. Kainth had even lost his security deposit. Soondh polled 6300 votes and SAD candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi had won the contest.

Dr Sukhi is contesting again this time. It being a multi-cornered contest, the standing of any rebel candidate will surely damage the prospects of any candidate.