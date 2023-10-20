Bank holds customer outreach programme

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

The Jalandhar branch of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) organised a customer outreach programme recently. The programme was attended by nearly 200 dignitaries, mainly the existing customers of the bank, members of prestigious associations of Jalandhar, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur, reputed chartered accountants and major machinery/ solar suppliers.

Rahul Priyadarshi, CGM, SIDBI, Lucknow, Balbir Singh, GM, SIDBI, Chandigarh regional office, and Charu Verma, AGM, Jalandhar branch office, and staff members of the regional and branch office attended the meeting.

A presentation on various schemes of SIDBI, green finance and cleaner production initiatives were made during the meeting. Customers were also informed that SIDBI was committed towards development and financing of MSMEs.

With the theme of ‘Together we grow’, SIDBI Jalandhar had been catering to various customers spread across Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Priyadarshi, said that SIDBI had been playing a catalytic role in making the MSME sector more vibrant, dynamic and responsive with inclusive growth. The customers were informed that SIDBI had started end-to-end digitisation of the process flow of credit delivery in SIDBI which ensures faster delivery of the service to the customers.

Balbir Singh, while addressing the participants, deliberated upon the green climate and cleaner production initiatives of the bank and various loans schemes being provided by the bank at a very competitive rate.

Charu Verma explained in detail about SIDBI and its various schemes.

