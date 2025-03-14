Banks told to offer max financial aid to weaker sections, says ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Aparna MB on Thursday asked the banking institutions to provide maximum financial assistance to the weaker sections under various welfare schemes so that the mission of socio-economic growth could be achieved in the district.

Chairing a quarterly meeting of the district consultative committee and district-level review committee of the banks here at the local District Administrative Complex, the Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the banks to lend maximum support to priority sectors in terms of agriculture and allied sectors, MSME and others.

She asked the banks to ensure that there must be zero pendency of applications with the banks with respect to various financial schemes. She also asked the banks to accord top priority to these sectors so as to meet the targets set by the government for them. She further said that these schemes had been formalised to alleviate poverty level by providing maximum financial opportunities.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner asked the banking institutions to lay special thrust on the well-being of the poor and needy strata of society as a part of their social responsibility. She added that the banks could extend a helping hand to the needy people through such schemes and loans.

Reviewing the progress of the banking sector in the district in the recent quarter, the ADC said that the banks in the district had achieved a performance of 141.51 per cent under annual credit plan by providing advances worth Rs 21, 405 crore against the target of Rs 15,126 crore to priority sectors. This included loans to agriculture and allied sector worth Rs 3,596 crore, MSME sector Rs 9,294 crore, other priority sector Rs 475 crore, total priority sector Rs 13,365 crore and non-priority sector Rs 8,040 crore.