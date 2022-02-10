Banks told to report suspicious transactions

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 9

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori, instructions have been issued to all branches of various banks in the district to report details of all ‘suspicious financial transactions’, if any.

The banks are also instructed to keep a check on the transactions above Rs 1 lakh from the accounts of candidates and their family members. The transactions worth more than Rs 10 lakh should also be reported to the income tax officials for information. The multiple transactions of smaller amount to different account from one or more accounts will also be under scanner during the elections.

Kapurthala to have 20 pink booths Kapurthala will have 20 ‘pink booths’ during Assembly election, which will be totally managed by the women staff

District Electoral Officer-cum-DC Deepti Uppal said the aim behind this move was to provide a sense of pride to the women staff on poll duty. She said the district has 793 polling booths and out of these five booths each in all four Assembly segments would be managed by the women polling staff. Women official and employees would perform the duty of presiding officer, polling officer etc

The booths include Government Schools at Begowal, Jaid, Bholath Garbi and Dhilwan in Bholath Assembly segment. In Kapurthala segment, the pink booths are Montgomery College for Women East side, Montgomery College for Kapurthala west side, City Hall Model Town 123 and City Hall Model Town 124

In Sultanpur Lodhi women staff will manage the Government School Fattu Dhingha, Bhour, Sultanpur Lodhi and SD High School Sultanpur Lodhi. In Phagwara, pink booths are Government School, Narur, Nav Bharat Senior Sec School, Panchhata, Government School, Lakhpur, and Government Girls School, Banga Road, Phagwara

While holding a special meeting with the heads of various banks in the district here at the District Administrative Complex, Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Jaspreet Singh directed strict daily monitoring in compliance with the Election Commission’s directions till the Model Code of Conduct is enforced. He also mentioned that the banks should furnish daily report of suspicious transactions above Rs 1 lakh. He said that the objective of this surveillance was to ensure that money could not be used to influence voters during the ongoing poll process.

It was also apprised that this check should not at all affect routine transactions, online fund transfers, or deposits by account holders. He said suspicious transactions, if any, should be reported within minimal time so that further appropriate action could be initiated.

The ADC said all banks should keep an eye on all doubtful fund transfers or deposits. He said if any such case is reported, the lead bank would report to the District Election Office for further action.