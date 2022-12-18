Bar assns in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur & Phagwara elect office-bearers

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar, December 17

Advocate Aditya Jain got elected as the new chief of the District Bar Association, the election results of which got declared late on Friday.

The newly elected office-bearers of the bar associations in Hoshiarpur. Tribune Photos

In the polling, 1,553 members out of 2,555 cast their vote. Jain defeated his rival Ashok Khanna with a margin of 1,215 votes. Tejinder Singh Dhaliwal polled 880 votes against his rival Pritpal Singh who got 658 votes. Bhupinder Singh Kalra got elected as the joint secretary winning 784 votes. This post saw a close contest with his rival Gurcharan Singh bagging 739 votes.

The candidates on three posts got elected unopposed. These were Ravish Malhotra as senior vice-president, Bhupesh Mehta as junior vice-president and Beena Rani as assistant secretary.

The new association of seven executive members this time has three women advocates getting elected - Bharti Vandana, Namrata Gill and Pushpinder Kaur.

Kripal elected Garhshankar

Bar president for 8th time

Garhshankar: In the election of the Garhshankar Bar Association, the lawyers reposed faith in advocate Pankaj Kripal for the 8th time, electing him the president of the bar association. Out of a total of 58 voters, 54 voted in this election. By securing 32 votes, Kripal got re-elected the president for the eighth time. Besides, advocate Dipankar Lamb has been elected the vice-president, advocate Rupesh Khanna the secretary, advocate Harjit Marwaha the joint secretary and advocate Satindraj Singh the treasurer.

Jhikka is Phagwara Bar Association president

Phagwara: Advocate Karanjot Jhikka was elected as the president of Phagwara Bar Association today. Jhikka got 126 votes while his rival Gurdev Singh could only manage to get 37 votes. Ashish Sharma was elected as the vice-president with 96 votes while his rival Kulbir Singh managed to secure 67 votes. Harinder Kumar was elected as the general secretary by securing 98 votes and defeated his rival Manmohan Singh who received 64 votes. Jhikka said Sukhwinder Singh would take over as the new joint secretary and Punit Sharma would be the finance secretary.

Dheer elected Hoshiarpur DBA president for 18th time

Hoshiarpur: In the elections held for the District Bar Association, senior advocate RP Dhir has won by securing 318 votes. For the post of the General Secretary, advocate DS Grewal won with 247 votes. For the post of the vice-president, advocate Rajveer Singh won by getting 335 votes. For the position of the Joint Secretary, advocate Manmitika got 330 votes. Notably, advocate Ishan Kaushal has been elected unopposed for the position of the Library Secretary and advocate Navjot Singh Mann for the position of the Cashier. Dheer was elected as president for the first time in 1983.

Kanwar re-elected Mukerian Bar Association president

Mukerian: Vivek Kanwar has been elected as the head of the Mukerian Bar Association for the second time. In the election for president, Kanwar won with 71 votes. For the Secretary’s post, Sucha Singh Kalra won by securing 68 votes. Vice-president Hemant Bhalla was elected unopposed, and Dildar Singh was unanimously appointed as the Joint Secretary.