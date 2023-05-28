Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

In a highly charged meeting held at the Litigant Hall, Judicial Court Complex in Nakodar, the Bar Association unanimously passed resolutions condemning the alleged misbehaviour of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahkot, towards a member of the Bar Association.

The association announced a protest in front of the SDM office and called for a boycott of the court proceedings in support of their demands. They declared a no-work day in the Civil Court, Nakodar, on May 29.

Under the leadership of Jaswant Singh Balgan, advocate, President of the Bar Association, the meeting highlighted the incident that occurred on May 25 when Surinder Singh Ratan was allegedly mistreated by SDM in his office premises. The incident took place in the presence of other lawyers from the Bar Association, Nakodar.

Members said they would continue to boycott the court proceedings until SDM issued an apology for his behaviour. Furthermore, they also requested the government to take appropriate departmental action against him. The members also urged all lawyers to cooperate with the Bar Association, Nakodar, in their efforts to address the issue and seek redress for the alleged misconduct.