Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 23

Daily protest by residents and a sense of despair among people is exposing the inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation in providing even basic necessities to the people.

Residents show overflowing sewer water at Basti Danishmanda in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

People from Basti Danishmanda recently held a huge protest against the civic body for not paying attention to their problems. They even raised slogans against the authorities for not taking up their issues.

As byelections for the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency are approaching, The Tribune took a look at Basti Danishmanda, which is among the oldest areas of the city. It got its name Danishmanda because of the genius and intelligence of persons (referred to as Danishmands in Urdu) living here. Among them, a majority were Muslims. ‘Peeli Kothi’ is a landmark of Basti Danishmanda. Residents said Basti Danishmanda is known for this kothi and everyone who comes from outside surely goes to have a look at it.

People said one of the families of Danishmands used to live in the kothi and the bungalow was the last proof of their existence. Today, the area grapples with water, sewerage and solid waste management issues.

It is clear that the real issues have taken a backseat ahead of the bypoll. Nobody has even uttered a word till now on issues such as poor solid waste management, non-functional streetlights, overflowing sewers and dilapidated condition of roads.

Now that the BJP and AAP, Congress and SAD have fielded their candidates, the only focus of the parties is on how to blame others and indulge in mud-slinging.

There have been several accidents and the crime rate has also gone up in areas where streetlights are lying defunct. The general public has been lodging complaints in this regard with the authorities concerned.

“It seems that we will never get basic amenities here in Jalandhar. Political leaders will continue to visit us with fake promises. But we hope that they actually start working towards the betterment of the city,” residents said.

