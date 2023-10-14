Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

In a move to clean Kala Sanghian drain, Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal said Basti Peer Daad’s 15 MLD STP would start functioning from next month.

Presiding over a meeting at the district administrative complex, Seechewal and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said there should not be any kind of delay in starting the STP. MC Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh was also present at the meeting.

The MP said the plant is ready and power connection had been applied for the formal starting of plant. He also asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to provide the electricity connection to STP next week so that it could be ensured that no untreated waste water was flowing into the drain.

Over the disconnection of electricity connections of dairies responsible direct discharge of dairy waste into the drain, the officials from the Drainage Department told the MP that legal proceedings against the violators had been started. They asked officials to take strict action against those found polluting the drain.

The MP also asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to plan a roadmap to construct roads, install fencing and plantation alongside the drains. He also asked officials to take action against those littering around the drain. He also suggested the officials to involve NGOs and carry out IEC activities in the areas around the drain to sensitise people to not to throw garbage. He asked the MC to start bioremediation project to clear garbage at the Wariana dump.

Seechewal said the project to clean Kala Sanghian drain was one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The DC asked officials of the PPCB and other concerned departments to start an awareness campaign about the diseases caused due to polluted water.

Later, the MP along with MC Commissioner and a number of officials took stock of STP at Focal Point and septic tanks established inside dairies.

