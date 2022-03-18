Basti Sheikh firing incident accused held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

Officials of the CIA staff-1 on Thursday arrested Ajaypal Singh (32), alias Nihang, a resident of Uttam Singh Nagar, Basti Sheikh, who was involved in the firing incident reported at Mohalla Satran in Basti Sheikh on March 15.

A .32-bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession. The firing broke out after Ajaypal and complainant Sachin fought over an old dispute. The fight turned ugly as Ajaypal, who was with his three friends, opened fire at Sachin, but luckily he managed to escape.

The police said the accused Ajaypal again opened fire at complainant Sachin outside his friend’s house at Basti Sheikh today. They said a scuffle broke out between Sachin and Ajaypal and their friends, following which gunshots were fired. The accused would be produced before the court on March 18.