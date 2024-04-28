Bathinda boys defeat Tarn Taran to win junior-level hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

In the finale of the Punjab State Hockey Championship, the Bathinda team emerged victorious in the junior boys’ category by defeating Tarn Taran by 2-1. The tournament was held at the local Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium.

The Tarn Taran team managed to score the first goal of the match through Kamaljit Singh in the fourth minute. But later, Jaspal Singh of Bathinda scored two goals for his team in the 27th and 39th minutes.

Tarn Taran had secured their spot in the final by defeating SBS Nagar with an impressive 5-0 victory.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ junior category semi-finals, Jalandhar had advanced to the finals by defeating Amritsar by 3-0, while Bathinda secured their place with a 4-0 win against Patiala.

In the senior boys’ category, Sangrur progressed to the quarter-finals by defeating Moga 2-0, while Patiala secured victory over Bathinda with a commanding 4-0 win.

Daljit Singh, IRS Assistant Commissioner of Excise and Customs, Jalandhar, honoured the winning teams and presented with trophies, merit certificates, medals, and the coveted trophy.

Hockey Punjab General Secretary Amrik Singh Powar, Hockey Kapurthala General Secretary Ripudaman Kumar Singh,

Hockey Punjab Joint Secretary Renu Bala, Hockey Punjab Executive Committee Members Parminder Kaur, Kulbir Singh Saini, and Rajwant Singh Mann, besides representatives from Hockey SBS Nagar and delegates from Hockey India, attended the tournament.

