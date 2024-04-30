Bathinda girls win senior hockey title

Jalandhar, April 29
Bathinda girls won the senior category title of the Punjab State Hockey Championship by defeating Amritsar (2-1).
International players Amandeep Kaur, Asian Games medal winner, and Yogita Bali, goalkeeping coach, Hockey India, distributed prizes among the winning teams at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.
Patiala won the third position by defeating Jalandhar (3-0). The winning teams got trophies, medals and merit certificates.
In the final match, Bathinda’s Sukhmandar Kaur and Mithali scored goals, while Jasmine Kaur scored the only goal from Amritsar. In the match played for the third place, Deepali, Vishali Sharma and Aarti scored one goal each from Patiala.
In the senior boys’ category, Nawanshahr entered the final by defeating Amritsar (3-2), while Jalandhar defeated Sangrur (2-1) to seal final berth.
