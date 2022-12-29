Batteries of parked buses stolen from Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 28

Thieves on Tuesday night targeted the buses parked inside the bus stand and stole their batteries.

Harwinder Singh, the owner of Kalgidhar Bus Company, and Paramjit Singh of Amar Doaba Company said their two buses were parked as usual in the bus stand, but when the owners came this morning, they saw that the batteries of the buses had been stolen.

They said despite being informed, no policeman arrived for about an hour. Despite paying a fee to park the buses at night, the bus stand management had not deployed any watchman, they alleged. The victims said the bus owners were already going through a period of recession and such thefts were only adding to their financial loss.