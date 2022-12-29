Batteries of parked buses stolen from Phagwara

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, December 28
Thieves on Tuesday night targeted the buses parked inside the bus stand and stole their batteries.
Harwinder Singh, the owner of Kalgidhar Bus Company, and Paramjit Singh of Amar Doaba Company said their two buses were parked as usual in the bus stand, but when the owners came this morning, they saw that the batteries of the buses had been stolen.
They said despite being informed, no policeman arrived for about an hour. Despite paying a fee to park the buses at night, the bus stand management had not deployed any watchman, they alleged. The victims said the bus owners were already going through a period of recession and such thefts were only adding to their financial loss.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...