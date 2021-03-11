Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

As the battle of political supremacy rages on between Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and AAP leader Principal Prem Kumar (who had fought from the same seat unsuccessfully), it was a day of huge embarrassment for the latter today.

The Public Works Department had to break down a foundation stone laid by him on April 17 last for starting of the premix layering work on the 6.72-km road connecting Apra-Dhuleta villages.

Chaudhary had reportedly lodged a formal complaint with the PWD officials alleging that the stone had been put up in complete violation of the protocol and the AAP leader held no constitutional position to inaugurate works done by the government.

The plate of the foundation stone lies damaged.

The MLA, whose father Chaudhary Santokh Singh is Jalandhar MP, had claimed that the road work had started during the Congress regime but premix layering could not be added as the winter season had set in. The code of conduct due to elections got imposed and the work got stuck up which could restart last month under the new government. The project was being carried out under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

As the controversy started last month, the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner had on April 20 issued instructions to the heads of all departments that all government stones should be vetted by the competent authorities and the heads would be held responsible for any mistake or violation of protocol. Following these instructions, the PWD officials have removed the stone.

Notably, another incident had happened between the two earlier this month on May 2 over taking possession of new fire tenders allotted by the Punjab government. A verbal duel had taken place in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-MC Phagwara Commissioner Daljit Kaur. A written complaint has been lodged against him with Phagwara SP Harinderpal Singh Parmar.