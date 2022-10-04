BE course registration at PU regional centre in Hoshiarpur begins today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 3

The registration process for two special rounds of admissions for new BE (Bachelor of Engineering) candidates in the University Institute of Engineering and Technology of the Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (UIET, PUSSGRC), Hoshiarpur for the session 2022-23 will commence on October 4.The aspiring students seeking admission may get their registration done at the official portal— www.jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

The registrations for the first special round will be held from October 4 to 6 and the registrations for the second special round will be held from October 18 to 21.

