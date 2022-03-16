Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Party’s Jal Central MLA Raman Arora goes live on Facebook during inspection

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

AAP MLA Raman Arora with students during an inspection at a government school.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

Starting a new precedent, newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have got off with conducting surprise checks and inspections in government offices, schools, various departments, hospitals and police stations.

Shamchaurasi MLA visits Powercom Circle Office

  • Hoshiarpur: Dr Ravjot Singh, MLA, Shamchaurasi, on Tuesday visited the Circle Office, Powercom, Hoshiarpur. Dr Ravjot said the main objective of the state government was to provide better services to the people and the efforts would begin from now. He said the AAP government would not tolerate corruption and drug addiction at any cost. He asked employees and officials concerned to be on time and perform their duties honestly.
  • Dr Ravjot said keeping in view the interests of employees, the problems faced by them would be resolved soon. He directed Deputy Chief Engineer Khamba to ensure smooth flow of power supply. Khamba assured the MLA of following the instructions with full honesty. The MLA was accompanied by senior AAP leader Gurwinder Singh Pabla. oc

While Bhagwant Mann is to take oath as the CM of Punjab on Wednesday, its MLAs will be doing it later. But even before assuming the charge officially, they have started on with the inspections. The style with which AAP Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora entered a government school at Chuggiti going live on Facebook and asking all the teachers to respond to his queries on camera has somehow not gone down too well.

Arora conducted a surprise check at the school and found that the Principal was not on the campus. He forced the teachers to respond to his queries as to why she was not present on the campus before cameras. As some teachers were reluctant to reply and others gave mismatching answers, they were all pulled up and ridiculed on the camera.

Arora also took on the contractor and the labourers working on the school renovation site. He made the labourers lodge a complaint to him before the contractors of not getting wages in time. He pulled up the contractors saying that if they were getting the payments from the government in time, it was wrong on their part not to pay the poor labourers their wages every month.

Last evening, Arora had also gone to a police station and expressed satisfaction that everything was working fine. In Jalandhar, most officials have reportedly started turning up well in time as they are expecting more such surprise checks in coming days.

Arora, when contacted for his comments, said: “I do not have time to explain anything about my surprise checks. You can see my FB page”.

Reacting to the conducting of surprise checks by the MLAs even before oath, SAD spokesperson Dr Dajit Singh Cheema said: “The AAP has started a new trend. Ideally, they should have started their activity after taking oath. As many as 80 per cent of the government employees have voted for the party and ideally the AAP government should not insult them on cameras. Whatever problems or issues are found at any place, they should ideally discuss with the staff before sharing the video publicly.”

