Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

Jalandhar, March 11

In a clash of titans involving two past honorary secretaries of Jullundur Gymkhana Club, Sandeep Kuki Behl of the Progressive Group regained his hold by defeating Tarun Sikka of the Achievers Group.

The polling was held yesterday and the results were declared late last evening. Behl polled 1,590 votes, while Sikka trailed with 1,311 votes.

Two posts of honorary secretary went in the kitty of the Progressive Group, while two went for the Achievers Group, equalising power for both sides.

From the Progressive Group, Anu Matta won the post of Joint Secretary polling 1,638 votes against Sumit Sharma of the other group getting 1,275 votes.

From the Achievers Group, Amit Kukreja won with the highest margin. For the post of junior vice-president, he polled 1,815 votes against Raju Virk, who got 1,097 votes. Saurabh Khullar of the Achievers Group won the post of treasurer polling 1,524 votes against Gurpreet Kochar of Progressive Group, who got 1,389 votes.

Vipin Jhanji, Nitin Behl, Mahinder Singh, Inderpreet Goldy, Shalini Kalra, Shaleen Joshi, Rajeev Bansal, Atul Talwar, Vinnie Sharma Dhawan and Jagjit S Kamboj were elected as executives.

The club has 4,005 members. Of this, 2,935 members cast their votes yesterday. The administration had appointed PCS officer Amarjit S Bains as the returning officer, who presented certificates to the winners after the completion of the counting process.

