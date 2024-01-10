Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

A group of five miscreants looted car-borne persons in two separate incidents within one hour along the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway here early this morning.

Manhunt launched We have registered a case against the suspects. The car in which they came to Kathar was also stolen from somewhere. A manhunt has been launched to nab them. — Vijay Kanwar Pal, Adampur DSP The cases In the first case, the suspects took away gold chains, Rs 30,000 in cash and mobile phones.

In another incident, the miscreants took away a car, a mobile phone and Rs 95,000 in cash. They dumped the mobile phone at Dakoha and abandoned the vehicle at Kartarpur.

A CCTV footage shows the miscreants attacking a car owner at a petrol pump in Adampur. Tribune photos

The first incident took place at Kathar. The victims - Ankush Raja, Sajan Singh and Abhi Sharma, all from Himachal Pradesh, - said they were returning to their native place at Amb from Amritsar. The suspects stopped their car near Kishangarh around 2:30 am and asked them the way to Jalandhar.

“The suspects later started following us in their car. They rammed their vehicle into our car near Kathar. As a result, both vehicles overturned. The suspects pointed a gun at us and snatched our gold chains, Rs 30,000 in cash and mobile phones before fleeing the spot,” the victims said.

The miscreants later reached a petrol pump at Udesian village in Adampur, around 7 kms from Kathar. They approached a man in a Brezza car and asked him to drop them to Jalandhar. When car owner, Vivek, refused to drop them, the suspects started beating him up. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera. The miscreants also fired two shots at him. One of the shots passed close to his leg and another close to his head.

The suspects took away his car, a mobile phone and Rs 95,000 in cash before fleeing the spot. They dumped his mobile phone at Dakoha and abandoned the car at Kartarpur.

Adampur DSP Vijay Kanwar Pal said: “We have registered a case against the suspects. The car in which they came to Kathar was also stolen from somewhere. Efforts are being made to identify the suspects and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.”

