Beware of fake recruitment messages!

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The officials from the Jalandhar recruitment zonal office has informed the general public that a fake letter is being circulated on social media platforms which reads that a common entrance exam will be held on June 26 at APS (Primary Wing), Jalandhar Cantt, and admit cards will be issued from 10 am to 12 noon from June 15-20 for the districts of Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran.

The officials have alerted that the government has not issued any instruction so far for the conduct of common entrance exam, so, the candidates are requested not to take cognizance of such fake letters/information regarding exam date and issue of admit cards.