Beware of fake recruitment messages!

Jalandhar, June 10
The officials from the Jalandhar recruitment zonal office has informed the general public that a fake letter is being circulated on social media platforms which reads that a common entrance exam will be held on June 26 at APS (Primary Wing), Jalandhar Cantt, and admit cards will be issued from 10 am to 12 noon from June 15-20 for the districts of Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran.
The officials have alerted that the government has not issued any instruction so far for the conduct of common entrance exam, so, the candidates are requested not to take cognizance of such fake letters/information regarding exam date and issue of admit cards.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...